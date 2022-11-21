Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) is priced at $3.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.45 and reached a high price of $3.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.32. The stock touched a low price of $3.26.Recently in News on November 18, 2022, Fusion Fuel Enters into Joint Agreement with Duferco Energia SpA to Develop Italian Green Hydrogen Market. Initial project is expected to be a 1.25MW green hydrogen plant in Sicily using Fusion Fuel’s solar-to-hydrogen technology. You can read further details here

Fusion Fuel Green PLC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.83 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) full year performance was -69.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fusion Fuel Green PLC shares are logging -71.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $12.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774302 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) recorded performance in the market was -55.80%, having the revenues showcasing -55.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.26M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.92, with a change in the price was noted -3.05. In a similar fashion, Fusion Fuel Green PLC posted a movement of -45.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,787 in trading volumes.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fusion Fuel Green PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fusion Fuel Green PLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.58%, alongside a downfall of -69.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.15% during last recorded quarter.