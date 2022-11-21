Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $31.61

At the end of the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) was valued at $24.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.40 while reaching the peak value of $25.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.35. The stock current value is $24.51.Recently in News on November 15, 2022, Enterprise to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host investor one-on-one meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The latest investor deck of slides, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, is accessible on the Enterprise website. You can read further details here

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.65 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $22.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) full year performance was 12.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -14.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.42 and $28.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1996990 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recorded performance in the market was 13.75%, having the revenues showcasing -6.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.54B, as it employees total of 6911 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +0.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,439,081 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPD is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

Technical breakdown of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.65%, alongside a boost of 12.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.41% during last recorded quarter.