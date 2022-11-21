360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Up ahead of its competition

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is priced at $14.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.28 and reached a high price of $15.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.34. The stock touched a low price of $13.92.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, 360 DigiTech Launches Global Offering. 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 5,540,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which comprises a Hong Kong public offering of initially 560,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 4,980,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (the “International Offering”), and listing of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “3660.”. You can read further details here

360 DigiTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.23 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.47 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) full year performance was -45.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 360 DigiTech Inc. shares are logging -48.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.47 and $27.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1224289 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) recorded performance in the market was -38.94%, having the revenues showcasing -0.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.40B, as it employees total of 2129 workers.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.03, with a change in the price was noted -3.19. In a similar fashion, 360 DigiTech Inc. posted a movement of -18.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 878,282 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QFIN is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of 360 DigiTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of 360 DigiTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.01%, alongside a downfall of -45.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.78% during last recorded quarter.