The clock is ticking: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is priced at $22.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $21.52 and reached a high price of $23.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.29. The stock touched a low price of $21.00.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. –Achieved Key Distributed Generation and Utility-Scale Milestones—-US Manufacturing Initiative Approaching Key Site Selection and Financing Milestones–. You can read further details here

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.99 on 09/19/22, with the lowest value was $7.48 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) full year performance was 13.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -18.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.48 and $27.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 715305 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) recorded performance in the market was 65.04%, having the revenues showcasing 28.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 953.16M, as it employees total of 4202 workers.

The Analysts eye on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.56, with a change in the price was noted +10.03. In a similar fashion, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of +77.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 648,681 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Raw Stochastic average of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.27%, alongside a boost of 13.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.44% during last recorded quarter.