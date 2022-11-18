Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), which is $49.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $50.10 after opening rate of $47.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.15 before closing at $48.37.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.25 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $11.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) full year performance was 209.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares are logging -6.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 352.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $53.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 871066 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) recorded performance in the market was 289.38%, having the revenues showcasing 26.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.86B, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.22, with a change in the price was noted +12.29. In a similar fashion, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +32.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,126,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STNG is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Scorpio Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Scorpio Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 289.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.35%, alongside a boost of 209.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.53% during last recorded quarter.