PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PACCAR Inc (PCAR), which is $103.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $103.58 after opening rate of $100.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $100.64 before closing at $103.40.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Earnings New Truck Models and Record PACCAR Parts Profits Drive Results. “PACCAR achieved record net income for the third quarter of 2022,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s third quarter results reflect the strong demand for premium, fuel-efficient DAF, Peterbilt and Kenworth new truck models and record PACCAR Parts results. PACCAR Parts reported record quarterly sales and profits due to industry-leading technology and logistics performance that enhanced customer uptime. PACCAR Financial Services delivered excellent results due to its high quality portfolio and strong used truck prices. I am very proud of our employees for delivering the highest quality trucks and transportation solutions to our customers.”. You can read further details here

PACCAR Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.58 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value was $77.00 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) full year performance was 18.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PACCAR Inc shares are logging -1.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $77.00 and $104.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2089242 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) recorded performance in the market was 17.28%, having the revenues showcasing 11.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.75B, as it employees total of 28500 workers.

Specialists analysis on PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PACCAR Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.51, with a change in the price was noted +20.30. In a similar fashion, PACCAR Inc posted a movement of +24.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,870,265 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCAR is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.80.

Trends and Technical analysis: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.13%, alongside a boost of 18.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.27% during last recorded quarter.