Market data suggests positive returns on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), which is $2.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.98 after opening rate of $1.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.56 before closing at $1.72.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, Ardelyx Announces FDA Advisory Committee Votes that the Benefits of XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) Outweigh its Risks for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease on Dialysis. The Advisory Committee voted 9:4 in favor of XPHOZAH as a monotherapy and 10:2 in favor of XPHOZAH in combination with phosphate binders. You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 11/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.4902 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 63.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging 2.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 314.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $1.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 38754256 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 56.36%, having the revenues showcasing 62.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 327.63M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1094, with a change in the price was noted +1.48. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +258.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,067,433 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ardelyx Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 161.48%, alongside a boost of 63.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.26% during last recorded quarter.