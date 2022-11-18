Here is why Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.08%

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is priced at $8.35 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Accolade Champions Health Equity and Welcomes FOLX Health to Trusted Partner Ecosystem at HLTH 2022. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shantanu Nundy and Dr. Jay Bhatt, Managing Director at Deloitte, explore the role of employers in removing barriers to equitable healthcare; Accolade welcomes a new trusted partner serving LGBTQIA+ communities and marks the 3-year anniversary of the Trusted Partner Ecosystem. You can read further details here

Accolade Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.74 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.61 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/22.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) full year performance was -74.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Accolade Inc. shares are logging -75.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.61 and $34.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 555951 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) recorded performance in the market was -68.32%, having the revenues showcasing -27.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 576.57M, as it employees total of 2350 workers.

Specialists analysis on Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Accolade Inc. posted a movement of +5.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 760,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACCD is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Trends and Technical analysis: Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Raw Stochastic average of Accolade Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.79%, alongside a downfall of -74.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.96% during last recorded quarter.