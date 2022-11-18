Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

At the end of the latest market close, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) was valued at $32.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.285 while reaching the peak value of $32.755 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.71. The stock current value is $30.90.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Rivian Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors). You can read further details here

Rivian Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.80 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $19.25 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) full year performance was -78.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -77.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.25 and $139.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3763669 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -69.07%, having the revenues showcasing -6.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.75B, as it employees total of 10422 workers.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.55, with a change in the price was noted +4.93. In a similar fashion, Rivian Automotive Inc. posted a movement of +18.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,333,040 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIVN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.31%, alongside a downfall of -78.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.91% during last recorded quarter.