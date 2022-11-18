FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG), which is $33.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $33.60 after opening rate of $31.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.7591 before closing at $32.16.Recently in News on November 15, 2022, FLEX LNG – Change of listing status on the Oslo Stock Exchange, ancillary exemptions applicable on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and ATM and DRIP equity offerings on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). November 15, 2022Hamilton, Bermuda. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.99 on 08/24/22, with the lowest value was $16.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 49.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -7.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.40 and $36.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was 45.21%, having the revenues showcasing -2.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the FLEX LNG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.69, with a change in the price was noted +5.93. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +21.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 534,746 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FLEX LNG Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.39%, alongside a boost of 49.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.60% during last recorded quarter.