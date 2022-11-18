Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), which is $25.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.285 after opening rate of $24.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.59 before closing at $25.54.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Spirit AeroSystems Announces Full Redemption of 3.950% Senior Notes due 2023. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] (the “Company”) announced today that Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has given a conditional notice of its intention to redeem in full the outstanding $300 million principal amount of its 3.950% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP Number 85205T AJ9) (the “Notes”) on November 23, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes or a price based on the adjusted treasury rate plus twenty basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The redemption of the Notes is conditioned on the completion by Spirit of an issuance of at least $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes no later than the Redemption Date on terms and conditions satisfactory in all respects to Spirit in its sole and absolute discretion. You can read further details here

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.31 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $21.14 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) full year performance was -44.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are logging -52.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.14 and $53.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2188855 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) recorded performance in the market was -41.42%, having the revenues showcasing -21.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.76B, as it employees total of 16100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.47, with a change in the price was noted -4.49. In a similar fashion, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -15.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,268,937 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.58%, alongside a downfall of -44.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.27% during last recorded quarter.