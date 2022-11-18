Buying a Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) was valued at $74.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $77.25 while reaching the peak value of $79.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $76.9944. The stock current value is $77.88.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021). You can read further details here

Copa Holdings S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $97.63 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $55.25 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) full year performance was 8.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are logging -20.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.25 and $97.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 689704 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) recorded performance in the market was -5.78%, having the revenues showcasing 7.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.51B, as it employees total of 6127 workers.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Copa Holdings S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.99, with a change in the price was noted +15.80. In a similar fashion, Copa Holdings S.A. posted a movement of +25.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 283,567 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPA is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Copa Holdings S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Copa Holdings S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.70%, alongside a boost of 8.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.26% during last recorded quarter.