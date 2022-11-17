UBS Group AG (UBS): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, UBS Group AG (UBS) was valued at $18.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.39 while reaching the peak value of $18.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.245. The stock current value is $18.06.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, UBS Partners With Addepar and Mirador to Deliver Comprehensive Wealth Analysis and Reporting for Ultra High Net Worth Clients. Today, UBS launched a new offering, in collaboration with Addepar and Mirador, that will provide UBS’s ultra high net worth clients in the US with a consolidated, real-time view of their entire portfolio across assets and liabilities, including traditional, non-traditional and illiquid assets. UBS’s financial advisors will now have access to comprehensive analytics, which will help them more effectively visualize their clients’ investment performance, cash flows, and worth, while assessing the opportunities and risks across their portfolios. You can read further details here

UBS Group AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.49 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $13.80 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

UBS Group AG (UBS) full year performance was 3.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS Group AG shares are logging -14.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.80 and $21.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 780139 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS Group AG (UBS) recorded performance in the market was 3.93%, having the revenues showcasing 8.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.85B, as it employees total of 72009 workers.

UBS Group AG (UBS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the UBS Group AG a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.96, with a change in the price was noted +1.52. In a similar fashion, UBS Group AG posted a movement of +9.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,813,905 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBS is recording 2.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.83.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of UBS Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.65%, alongside a boost of 3.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.79% during last recorded quarter.