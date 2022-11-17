Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is priced at $77.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $78.45 and reached a high price of $79.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $78.40. The stock touched a low price of $78.33.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Otis and Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology Announce Winners of STEM Robotic Competition. Otis volunteer mentors and students from the Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology proposed innovative solutions to tackle urban mobility issues. You can read further details here

Otis Worldwide Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.22 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $62.49 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) full year performance was -7.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -12.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.49 and $88.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1851616 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was -9.96%, having the revenues showcasing -2.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.91B, as it employees total of 70000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.93, with a change in the price was noted +6.57. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of +9.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,105,706 in trading volumes.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.57%, alongside a downfall of -7.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.50% during last recorded quarter.