Recent Change of 2.30% in the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) is priced at $11.58 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Nuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Reorganizations and Shareholder Meeting Update. The Boards of Trustees of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUO), Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NKG), and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) have approved a proposal to reorganize the funds. The proposed reorganizations, if approved by shareholders, would combine NUO and NKG into NZF. The reorganizations are intended to create a larger fund with lower operating expenses, enhanced earnings potential, and increased trading volume on the exchange for common shares. You can read further details here

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.16 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $10.69 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) full year performance was -32.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are logging -32.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.69 and $17.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1281609 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) recorded performance in the market was -31.98%, having the revenues showcasing -14.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B.

Analysts verdict on Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.31, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund posted a movement of -5.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 622,414 in trading volumes.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.05%, alongside a downfall of -32.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.92% during last recorded quarter.