Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV) is priced at $11.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.41 and reached a high price of $15.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.18. The stock touched a low price of $8.23.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Tiga Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension to Business Combination Deadline. Tiga Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (a “Business Combination”), announced today that it has approved an extension of the time period to consummate a Business Combination, in accordance with Article 49.8 of the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, to and including November 27, 2022. You can read further details here

Tiga Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.63 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value was $8.23 for the same time period, recorded on 11/16/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV) full year performance was 17.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tiga Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 9.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.25 and $10.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 932891 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV) recorded performance in the market was 17.44%, having the revenues showcasing 15.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 377.35M.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tiga Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.36, with a change in the price was noted +1.64. In a similar fashion, Tiga Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +16.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 90,415 in trading volumes.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (TINV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tiga Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tiga Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.21%, alongside a boost of 17.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.20% during last recorded quarter.