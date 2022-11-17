Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Up ahead of its competition

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is priced at $1.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.29 and reached a high price of $1.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.29. The stock touched a low price of $1.26.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Jupiter Wellness, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Third Quarter Revenues in 2022 Were $1,569,925 Compared to Revenues of $687,928 in Third Quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Jupiter Wellness Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) full year performance was -4.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -16.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $1.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1296786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was 53.93%, having the revenues showcasing 88.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.98M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8019, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, Jupiter Wellness Inc. posted a movement of +86.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 241,442 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JUPW is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jupiter Wellness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.23%, alongside a downfall of -4.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 69.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.45% during last recorded quarter.