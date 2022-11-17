Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) was valued at $6.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.29 while reaching the peak value of $7.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.84. The stock current value is $6.84.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance. Q3 2022 Revenues and EPS Beat Guidance, while Gross Margin at Mid-Range of Guidance issued on August 11, 2022Company Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Increase 4.0% to 8.0% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 31.5% to 33.5%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 21.0 Cents to 24.0 Cents. You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.28 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $4.81 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was -32.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -58.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.81 and $16.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 701514 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was -57.10%, having the revenues showcasing -3.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 2083 workers.

The Analysts eye on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.22, with a change in the price was noted -2.05. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -22.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,888,329 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Himax Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.18%, alongside a downfall of -32.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.24% during last recorded quarter.