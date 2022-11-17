CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is priced at $2.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.94 and reached a high price of $2.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.94. The stock touched a low price of $1.94.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, CN Energy Group. Inc. Has Obtained the Permit to Directly Sell to Drinkable Water Markets. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang CN Energy New Material Co., Ltd. has recently been awarded an official permit to sell its wood-based activated carbon products directly to domestic drinking water markets, after satisfying all increasingly more stringent requirements on safety and environmental protection. This is a significant milestone for CNEY to expand its business networks, reinforce its competitive strength and enhance its revenue sources. With such a permit, CNEY can now provide high-quality customized products and services under its own brand names to the vast majority of end-users, with remarkable improvements in reliability, sustainability and responsiveness, while avoiding “deadweight losses” caused by multilevel intermediaries. This supply-chain streamlining will not only generate tangible economic and ecologic benefits for general societies but will also deliver more decent returns to its shareholders. You can read further details here

CN Energy Group. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) full year performance was -41.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares are logging -43.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $3.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 646837 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) recorded performance in the market was -20.91%, having the revenues showcasing 7.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.40M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

Specialists analysis on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CN Energy Group. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1500, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, CN Energy Group. Inc. posted a movement of +3.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 61,124 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.82%, alongside a downfall of -41.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 26.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.08% during last recorded quarter.