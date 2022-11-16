Youdao Inc. (DAO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 18.75%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Youdao Inc. (DAO), which is $4.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.25 after opening rate of $3.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.60 before closing at $3.38.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Youdao, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 1, 2022. Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at its offices at Building No.7, West Zone, Zhongguancun Software Park (Phase II), No.10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China on December 1, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Beijing Time). No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management. You can read further details here

Youdao Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.88 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $3.03 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) full year performance was -71.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youdao Inc. shares are logging -76.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.03 and $17.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 818227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youdao Inc. (DAO) recorded performance in the market was -66.03%, having the revenues showcasing -24.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 534.11M, as it employees total of 6096 workers.

Specialists analysis on Youdao Inc. (DAO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Youdao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.55, with a change in the price was noted -1.12. In a similar fashion, Youdao Inc. posted a movement of -20.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 155,179 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Youdao Inc. (DAO)

Raw Stochastic average of Youdao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.50%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.74%, alongside a downfall of -71.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.01% during last recorded quarter.