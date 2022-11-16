Weibo Corporation (WB): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Weibo Corporation (WB) was valued at $13.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.67 while reaching the peak value of $15.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.565. The stock current value is $15.35.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, Weibo Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content, will announce its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Following the announcement, Weibo’s management team will host a conference call from 6 AM – 7 AM Eastern Time on November 17, 2022 (or 7 PM – 8 PM Beijing Time on November 17, 2022) to present an overview of the Company’s financial performance and business operations. You can read further details here

Weibo Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.51 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $10.02 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Weibo Corporation (WB) full year performance was -65.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weibo Corporation shares are logging -67.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.02 and $46.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1445820 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weibo Corporation (WB) recorded performance in the market was -50.45%, having the revenues showcasing -16.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.23B, as it employees total of 6147 workers.

Weibo Corporation (WB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.63, with a change in the price was noted -8.47. In a similar fashion, Weibo Corporation posted a movement of -35.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 921,979 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WB is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Weibo Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.60%, alongside a downfall of -65.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.62% during last recorded quarter.