The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) was valued at $9.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.22 while reaching the peak value of $9.41 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.005. The stock current value is $9.56.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, The GEO Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022. You can read further details here

The GEO Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.73 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value was $5.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) full year performance was -4.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The GEO Group Inc. shares are logging -2.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.20 and $9.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1432511 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) recorded performance in the market was 18.97%, having the revenues showcasing 10.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.14B, as it employees total of 15800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.76, with a change in the price was noted +2.59. In a similar fashion, The GEO Group Inc. posted a movement of +37.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,149,672 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEO is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

Technical breakdown of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The GEO Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.41%, alongside a downfall of -4.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.82% during last recorded quarter.