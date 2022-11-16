Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) was down -14.59%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), which is $7.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.985 after opening rate of $8.975 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.555 before closing at $8.67.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, indie Semiconductor Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering and $50 million Repurchase Authorization. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (“indie” or “we”) (NASDAQ: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $125 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “notes”) through a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). indie expects to grant the initial purchasers in the offering an option to purchase, exercisable within the 30-day period immediately following the pricing date of the offering, up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes. indie also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase, from time to time, of up to $50 million of indie’s Class A common stock (the “common stock”) (inclusive of any concurrent repurchase of shares of common stock described below) and/or warrants to purchase common stock. You can read further details here

indie Semiconductor Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.15 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.07 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) full year performance was -44.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, indie Semiconductor Inc. shares are logging -54.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.07 and $16.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1801074 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) recorded performance in the market was -27.69%, having the revenues showcasing 12.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 400 workers.

Analysts verdict on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.43, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, indie Semiconductor Inc. posted a movement of +14.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,124,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INDI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of indie Semiconductor Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of indie Semiconductor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.63%, alongside a downfall of -44.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.89% during last recorded quarter.