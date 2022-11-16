Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) was down 0.00%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ). It is currently valued at $9.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.99, after setting-off with the price of $9.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.98.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, Sponsors Seek Early Liquidation of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) and Trasimene Capital Management, sponsors (the “Sponsors”) of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ, or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), are seeking approval of the Company’s shareholders to redeem its outstanding Class A ordinary shares (the “Public Shares”) for cash held in its trust account prior to December 31, 2022. ASZ expires by its terms on March 2, 2023 (the “24-Month Deadline”). The Sponsors believe that consummation of a suitable merger is highly improbable, and it is therefore in shareholders’ best interests to return the cash in trust within calendar 2022 rather than wait for expiration in 2023. You can read further details here

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.99 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value was $9.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) full year performance was 1.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II shares are logging -0.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.66 and $9.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 950370 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) recorded performance in the market was 2.67%, having the revenues showcasing 2.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.97B.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.84, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II posted a movement of +2.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,620,399 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.04%, alongside a boost of 1.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.15% during last recorded quarter.