Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL). It is currently valued at $1.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.70, after setting-off with the price of $1.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.30.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Sunlight Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. – 3Q22 Record-High Funded Loan Volume of $835 Million — 3Q22 Total Revenue up 10% to $33 Million — 3Q22 GAAP Net Income of $(415) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted EBITDA of $(27) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted Net Income of $(26) Million — Assessing Strategic Alternatives -. You can read further details here

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.7000 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) full year performance was -71.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares are logging -71.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $5.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1813290 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) recorded performance in the market was -64.64%, having the revenues showcasing -46.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 208.14M, as it employees total of 214 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5582, with a change in the price was noted -1.54. In a similar fashion, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -47.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 873,379 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SUNL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Raw Stochastic average of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.59%, alongside a downfall of -71.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.69% during last recorded quarter.