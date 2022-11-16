Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), which is $63.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $60.65 after opening rate of $60.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $59.55 before closing at $59.74.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc. Appoints Patrick Doyle as Executive Chairman to Accelerate Growth. RBI Board of Directors believes Patrick Doyle’s appointment will unlock exceptional growth potential alongside current leadership. You can read further details here

Restaurant Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.53 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value was $46.68 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) full year performance was 2.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are logging 2.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.68 and $62.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1945103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) recorded performance in the market was -1.55%, having the revenues showcasing -1.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.62B, as it employees total of 5700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Restaurant Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.52, with a change in the price was noted +13.14. In a similar fashion, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +26.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,385,689 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QSR is recording 5.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.69.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Restaurant Brands International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.84%, alongside a boost of 2.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.09% during last recorded quarter.