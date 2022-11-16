Recent Change of 0.00% in the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tenneco Inc. (TEN), which is $19.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.99 after opening rate of $19.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.97 before closing at $19.99.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Tenneco Announces Extension of Redemption Date for 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 and 5.0% Senior Notes due 2026. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) (“Tenneco”) today announced that it has extended the redemption date for its previously announced full redemption of all of its outstanding 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and all of its outstanding 5.0% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) from the scheduled date on November 14, 2022 to November 17, 2022, subject to being further extended or rescinded if the conditions set forth in Tenneco’s New Conditional Notice of Redemption issued on October 6, 2022 (the “Notice of Redemption”) have not been satisfied or waived by such date. You can read further details here

Tenneco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.99 on 11/15/22, with the lowest value was $9.51 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/22.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) full year performance was 55.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenneco Inc. shares are logging 0.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $19.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5464239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) recorded performance in the market was 76.90%, having the revenues showcasing 3.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.67B, as it employees total of 71000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.29. In a similar fashion, Tenneco Inc. posted a movement of +19.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,956,356 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Tenneco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 99.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Tenneco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.37%, alongside a boost of 55.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.90% during last recorded quarter.