Reason’s why HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $10.00

At the end of the latest market close, HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) was valued at $3.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.56 while reaching the peak value of $3.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.52. The stock current value is $3.42.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, New HeartBeam Patent for 12-Lead Electrocardiogram (ECG) Smartwatch-based Monitor Intended for Detection of Heart Attacks and Complex Cardiac Arrhythmias. Patent Opens Pathway to Disruptive Ischemia and Arrhythmia Detection Product in Multi-billion Dollar Wearables Device Market. You can read further details here

HeartBeam Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.74 on 10/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.12 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) full year performance was -9.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HeartBeam Inc. shares are logging -49.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2879068 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) recorded performance in the market was 20.13%, having the revenues showcasing 164.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.82M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HeartBeam Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.04. In a similar fashion, HeartBeam Inc. posted a movement of +141.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,566,241 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HeartBeam Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HeartBeam Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 174.07%, alongside a downfall of -9.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 164.29% during last recorded quarter.