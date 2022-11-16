Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) was valued at $64.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $64.15 while reaching the peak value of $64.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $56.8516. The stock current value is $59.93.Recently in News on November 15, 2022, Sayona Quebec Expands Land Position With Acquisition & Earn-In of Vallée Lithium Project. Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that Sayona Quebec, owned 75% by Sayona Mining (“Sayona”) (ASX:SYA) and 25% by Piedmont, has entered into a strategic acquisition and earn-in agreement with Jourdan Resources Inc. (“Jourdan Resources” or “Jourdan”) (TSXV:JOR) for 48 claims of the Vallée Lithium Project (“Vallée”). The move will increase the land position for Sayona Quebec’s adjacent North American Lithium project (“NAL”) operation. You can read further details here

Piedmont Lithium Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.99 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $32.08 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) full year performance was -6.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares are logging -25.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.08 and $79.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 851377 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 14.24%, having the revenues showcasing -5.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.13, with a change in the price was noted +18.29. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Inc. posted a movement of +43.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 454,136 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Piedmont Lithium Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.23%, alongside a downfall of -6.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.93% during last recorded quarter.