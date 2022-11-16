Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), which is $6.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.73 after opening rate of $6.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.35 before closing at $6.58.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Paramount Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating for Fourth Consecutive Year. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it achieved a 5 Star rating in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This is the highest GRESB rating that distinguishes Paramount’s ESG performance in the top 20% among the 1,820 entities that responded globally. Benchmarked against 150,000 assets across 74 countries, these results demonstrate Paramount’s position as a leader in the real estate industry. You can read further details here

Paramount Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.53 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $5.78 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) full year performance was -32.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paramount Group Inc. shares are logging -44.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.78 and $11.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4822595 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) recorded performance in the market was -23.62%, having the revenues showcasing -16.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.39B, as it employees total of 318 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.96, with a change in the price was noted -1.31. In a similar fashion, Paramount Group Inc. posted a movement of -17.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,427,795 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGRE is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Technical breakdown of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Paramount Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.85%, alongside a downfall of -32.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.73% during last recorded quarter.