OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) was valued at $0.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.84 while reaching the peak value of $0.8902 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.81. The stock current value is $0.88.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, OneConnect Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Revenue Reached RMB1,069 million and Net Profit Margin Improved to -12.4% for Third Quarter 2022. You can read further details here

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.4727 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) full year performance was -69.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -71.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 517097 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) recorded performance in the market was -64.27%, having the revenues showcasing -26.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 321.45M, as it employees total of 3842 workers.

The Analysts eye on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1367, with a change in the price was noted -0.75. In a similar fashion, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -45.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 670,343 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCFT is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Raw Stochastic average of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.65%.

Considering, the past performance of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.51%, alongside a downfall of -69.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.46% during last recorded quarter.