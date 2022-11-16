On Holding AG (ONON): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of On Holding AG (ONON). It is currently valued at $20.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.95, after setting-off with the price of $20.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.64.

On Holding AG had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.22 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $15.44 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On Holding AG (ONON) full year performance was -44.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, On Holding AG shares are logging -63.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.44 and $55.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4087698 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the On Holding AG (ONON) recorded performance in the market was -46.68%, having the revenues showcasing -16.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.87B, as it employees total of 1158 workers.

Analysts verdict on On Holding AG (ONON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.02, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, On Holding AG posted a movement of +6.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,191,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONON is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

On Holding AG (ONON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of On Holding AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of On Holding AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.18%, alongside a downfall of -44.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.24% during last recorded quarter.