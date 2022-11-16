Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX). It is currently valued at $31.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $39.91, after setting-off with the price of $14.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SatixFy Communications Ltd. shares are logging -39.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 330.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.39 and $52.59.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1593732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) recorded performance in the market was 225.15%, having the revenues showcasing 222.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.36B.

Analysts verdict on SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SatixFy Communications Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SATX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SatixFy Communications Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 225.15%. The shares increased approximately by 230.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 216.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 222.19% during last recorded quarter.