Here is why Realty Income Corporation (O) recent weekly performance of 2.21% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Realty Income Corporation (O), which is $64.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $65.39 after opening rate of $64.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.96 before closing at $64.08.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, 629th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 629th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.248 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.976 per share, is payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for December’s dividend is November 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Realty Income Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.40 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $55.50 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

Realty Income Corporation (O) full year performance was -9.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realty Income Corporation shares are logging -14.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.50 and $75.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4403949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realty Income Corporation (O) recorded performance in the market was -9.57%, having the revenues showcasing -12.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.85B, as it employees total of 367 workers.

Specialists analysis on Realty Income Corporation (O)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.22, with a change in the price was noted -4.45. In a similar fashion, Realty Income Corporation posted a movement of -6.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,826,437 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for O is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Trends and Technical analysis: Realty Income Corporation (O)

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.64%, alongside a downfall of -9.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.01% during last recorded quarter.