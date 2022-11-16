AerSale Corporation (ASLE): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of AerSale Corporation (ASLE). It is currently valued at $15.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.03, after setting-off with the price of $17.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.75.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, AerSale Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase. AerSale Corporation (“AerSale” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASLE) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) by certain of its stockholders, including affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”), of 4,000,000 shares of common stock of AerSale at the public offering price of $15.50 per share, pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. No shares are being issued or sold by AerSale. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. You can read further details here

AerSale Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.76 on 09/09/22, with the lowest value was $12.78 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) full year performance was -3.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AerSale Corporation shares are logging -28.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.78 and $21.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1691288 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AerSale Corporation (ASLE) recorded performance in the market was 0.06%, having the revenues showcasing -3.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 926.73M, as it employees total of 509 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AerSale Corporation (ASLE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.55, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, AerSale Corporation posted a movement of +7.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 190,032 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASLE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AerSale Corporation (ASLE)

Raw Stochastic average of AerSale Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AerSale Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.62%, alongside a downfall of -3.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.69% during last recorded quarter.