Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) was valued at $38.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $38.79 while reaching the peak value of $39.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $37.91. The stock current value is $30.14.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Friday, November 18, 2022. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2022, before the opening of the market on Friday, November 18, 2022. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com. You can read further details here

Twist Bioscience Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.63 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $25.07 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) full year performance was -67.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twist Bioscience Corporation shares are logging -74.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.07 and $119.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4569027 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) recorded performance in the market was -50.90%, having the revenues showcasing -25.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.84B, as it employees total of 652 workers.

Specialists analysis on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.08, with a change in the price was noted -10.18. In a similar fashion, Twist Bioscience Corporation posted a movement of -24.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,020,387 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWST is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Raw Stochastic average of Twist Bioscience Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.65%, alongside a downfall of -67.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.59% during last recorded quarter.