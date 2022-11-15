The Home Depot Inc. (HD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.70M

At the end of the latest market close, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) was valued at $314.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $314.36 while reaching the peak value of $315.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $306.34. The stock current value is $306.92.Recently in News on November 11, 2022, 1,000 U.S. Military Veterans To Receive Housing Payment Assistance From the Home Depot Foundation in Honor of Veterans Day. In honor of Veterans Day, The Home Depot Foundation will surprise 1,000 U.S. veterans across the country with rental and mortgage payment assistance for the month of December. Many of these veterans previously faced homelessness before securing permanent supportive housing in facilities operated by longstanding Foundation partners, including U.S.VETS, Volunteers of America and Quest Communities. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $417.84 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $264.51 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was -17.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -27.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $264.51 and $420.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6382469 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was -26.05%, having the revenues showcasing -6.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 310.97B, as it employees total of 490600 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 292.07, with a change in the price was noted +31.50. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +11.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,501,209 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HD is recording 173.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 165.70.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.69%, alongside a downfall of -17.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.25% during last recorded quarter.