The countdown is on: Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is priced at $0.30 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Secoo Group and Jinan Shanzaicheng Company Reached High-end Supply Chain Cooperation to Boost the High-end Consumer Market in Jinan, Shandong Province. Secoo Group (NASDAQ: SECOO), Asia’s leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, today announced that Secoo Group and Jinan Shanzaicheng Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Shanzaicheng Company”), a subsidiary of Shandong Mingshui Guokai Development Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Guokai Group”), have reached a deep cooperation. Both parties will invest their own superior resources in the luxury goods supply chain, international trade, Jinan and Shandong regional market development Cooperate in the operation and consumption upgrading of physical stores to achieve industrial expansion and upgrading and win-win results for both sides. In this cooperation, Shanzaicheng is expected to invest about 500 million in the future to support the supply chain cooperation between the two sides. You can read further details here

Secoo Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.2012 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) full year performance was -67.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Secoo Holding Limited shares are logging -69.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $0.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 861260 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) recorded performance in the market was -36.83%, having the revenues showcasing 22.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.29M, as it employees total of 509 workers.

The Analysts eye on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Secoo Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2894, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Secoo Holding Limited posted a movement of +18.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 335,060 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SECO is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Technical rundown of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Secoo Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.03%, alongside a downfall of -67.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.90% during last recorded quarter.