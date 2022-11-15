Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) was up 10.51%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK). It is currently valued at $7.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.36, after setting-off with the price of $7.545. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.23.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Mammoth Energy Announces Two Sand Supply Agreements. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiaries, Piranha Proppant LLC and Taylor Frac, LLC, have entered into two sand supply agreements with third-party service providers with terms of 12 months and 21 months, respectively, beginning on January 1, 2023. Under the terms of the agreements, the Company’s subsidiaries have agreed to supply, in aggregate, approximately 1.75 million tons of sand across multiple grades (20/40, 30/50, and 40/70) over the contract periods. You can read further details here

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.36 on 11/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/22.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) full year performance was 181.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares are logging 5.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 491.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $7.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1223091 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) recorded performance in the market was 339.01%, having the revenues showcasing 113.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 347.25M, as it employees total of 783 workers.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.88, with a change in the price was noted +5.94. In a similar fashion, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. posted a movement of +289.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 188,475 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUSK is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 339.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 297.51%, alongside a boost of 181.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 119.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 113.07% during last recorded quarter.