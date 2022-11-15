RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) was valued at $0.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.595 while reaching the peak value of $0.6003 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.54. The stock current value is $0.55.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, RedHill Accelerates Opaganib’s Nuclear Radiation Protection Program – Positive Data Published. Strong preclinical data, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, from eight U.S government-funded in-vivo opaganib studies, supports opaganib’s potential as a nuclear radiation injury therapeutic for homeland security material threat medical countermeasures (MCM) and for antitumor radiotherapy. You can read further details here

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 11/11/22.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) full year performance was -88.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are logging -88.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5651468 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) recorded performance in the market was -78.68%, having the revenues showcasing -43.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.76M, as it employees total of 201 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7858, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. posted a movement of -28.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,004,595 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

Raw Stochastic average of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RedHill Biopharma Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.11%, alongside a downfall of -88.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.89% during last recorded quarter.