PlayAGS Inc. (AGS): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), which is $5.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.50 after opening rate of $6.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.00 before closing at $6.35.Recently in News on November 15, 2022, AGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING. PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) (“AGS” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 8,208,076 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01, by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholder”). The shares of common stock to be sold in this offering represent all of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the Company. The Company did not sell any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. You can read further details here

PlayAGS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.68 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $4.21 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) full year performance was -20.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PlayAGS Inc. shares are logging -38.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.21 and $8.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2817153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) recorded performance in the market was -6.48%, having the revenues showcasing -23.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.58M, as it employees total of 780 workers.

The Analysts eye on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the PlayAGS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.04, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, PlayAGS Inc. posted a movement of -3.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 303,181 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGS is recording 12.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 12.46.

Technical rundown of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

Raw Stochastic average of PlayAGS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.00%.

Considering, the past performance of PlayAGS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.09%, alongside a downfall of -20.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.49% during last recorded quarter.