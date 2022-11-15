Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). It is currently valued at $28.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $29.331, after setting-off with the price of $27.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $27.415 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $27.96.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE AN UPSIZE TO THEIR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO PURCHASE THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN DUE 2024 TO UP TO ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN DEBT. Wholly-owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co–Issuers”), today announced that they have increased the aggregate principal amount (the “Term Loan Offer Amount”) of their previously announced offer (the “Term Loan Offer”) to purchase their 10.000% senior secured term loan due 2024 (the “Term Loan”) at a weighted average purchase price of 105.91% of par, in accordance with the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among the Co-Issuers, as co-borrowers, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Wilmington Trust, National Association (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), as administrative agent, which governs the Term Loan (the “Credit Agreement”) to up to any and all of the $114,613,206.92 aggregate principal amount of the Term Loan outstanding from the previously announced Term Loan Offer Amount. You can read further details here

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.29 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $9.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was 141.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -13.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.58 and $33.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2061872 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 177.66%, having the revenues showcasing 19.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.09B, as it employees total of 4900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.60, with a change in the price was noted +7.22. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of +33.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,670,669 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Peabody Energy Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 177.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.34%, alongside a boost of 141.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.13% during last recorded quarter.