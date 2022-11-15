Investors have a limited window left to buy UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY)

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) is priced at $119.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $114.31 and reached a high price of $123.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $115.64. The stock touched a low price of $113.99.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a webcasted fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on November 21, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com. You can read further details here

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $223.22 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $67.01 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) full year performance was -56.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis shares are logging -61.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.01 and $307.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5623086 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY) recorded performance in the market was -45.31%, having the revenues showcasing -0.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.34B, as it employees total of 2786 workers.

Specialists analysis on UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 100.90, with a change in the price was noted +41.01. In a similar fashion, UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis posted a movement of +52.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,550,852 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis (ETSY)

Raw Stochastic average of UBS ETF – Factor MSCI EMU Total Shareholder Yield UCITS ETF (hedged to GBP) A-dis in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.24%, alongside a downfall of -56.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.93% during last recorded quarter.