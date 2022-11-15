Here is why Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.17%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is priced at $2.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.77 and reached a high price of $2.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.74. The stock touched a low price of $1.71.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of US$21.5 million Initial Public Offering Including Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,375,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share, including 375,000 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 23, 2022 under the ticker symbol “STBX.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -95.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $46.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623295 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) recorded performance in the market was -86.30%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.21M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Specialists analysis on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STBX is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.30%. The shares increased approximately by 23.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.55% in the period of the last 30 days.