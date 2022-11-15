Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV). It is currently valued at $1.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.38, after setting-off with the price of $1.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.96 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.44.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.7000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 11/14/22.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) full year performance was -93.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares are logging -94.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 685856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) recorded performance in the market was -92.85%, having the revenues showcasing -70.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.79M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.4451, with a change in the price was noted -6.87. In a similar fashion, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -87.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 249,638 in trading volumes.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.01%, alongside a downfall of -93.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.45% during last recorded quarter.