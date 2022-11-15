A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), which is $6.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.70 after opening rate of $6.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.875 before closing at $6.61.Recently in News on September 15, 2022, NextDecade Announces $85 Million Private Placement of Common Stock. NextDecade Corporation (“NextDecade or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEXT) today announced a private placement of common stock pursuant to which NextDecade will sell $85 million of common stock to 10 institutional investors. Shares of NextDecade’s common stock will be sold at $5.50 per share, and the private placement is expected to close on September 19, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

NextDecade Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.95 on 08/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) full year performance was 56.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextDecade Corporation shares are logging -32.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.08 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 973232 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) recorded performance in the market was 110.88%, having the revenues showcasing -28.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 839.84M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Analysts verdict on NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.50, with a change in the price was noted +1.23. In a similar fashion, NextDecade Corporation posted a movement of +25.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 633,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NextDecade Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.76%, alongside a boost of 56.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.54% during last recorded quarter.