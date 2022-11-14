Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.23

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), which is $1.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.36 after opening rate of $1.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.06 before closing at $1.06.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Standard BioTools Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Third quarter core product and services revenue increase of 30% sequentially to $24.8 million. You can read further details here

Standard BioTools Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2300 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.9200 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) full year performance was -71.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Standard BioTools Inc. shares are logging -73.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $5.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 647025 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) recorded performance in the market was -65.82%, having the revenues showcasing -34.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.40M, as it employees total of 615 workers.

Analysts verdict on Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Standard BioTools Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4080, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, Standard BioTools Inc. posted a movement of -25.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 574,855 in trading volumes.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Standard BioTools Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Standard BioTools Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.64%, alongside a downfall of -71.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.95% during last recorded quarter.