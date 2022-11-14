Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is on the roll with an average volume of 141.52M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) was valued at $0.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.3061 while reaching the peak value of $0.325 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.294. The stock current value is $0.31.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, BOLLINGER MOTORS ANNOUNCES OUR NEXT ENERGY AS BATTERY SUPPLIER FOR ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL TRUCKS. Our Next Energy (ONE) will build battery packs for Bollinger locally in Van Buren Twp., Michigan. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.8600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2101 for the same time period, recorded on 10/18/22.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -97.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -98.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $15.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 189413807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -94.09%, having the revenues showcasing -66.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.04M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mullen Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6668, with a change in the price was noted -1.29. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -80.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 112,058,930 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MULN is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mullen Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.77%, alongside a downfall of -97.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.02% during last recorded quarter.