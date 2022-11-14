Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL). It is currently valued at $0.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1275, after setting-off with the price of $0.1079. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.0885 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.08.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Kalera Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Kalera Public Limited Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) full year performance was -99.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kalera Public Limited Company shares are logging -99.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $14.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 131271104 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) recorded performance in the market was -99.10%, having the revenues showcasing -96.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.42M, as it employees total of 438 workers.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kalera Public Limited Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KAL is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kalera Public Limited Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kalera Public Limited Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -99.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -99.11%, alongside a downfall of -99.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -89.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -96.94% during last recorded quarter.