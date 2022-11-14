Investors have a limited window left to buy New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is priced at $9.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.71 and reached a high price of $10.235, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.06. The stock touched a low price of $9.705.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. RECEIVES FINAL REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company” or “NYCB”) and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) (“Flagstar”) today announced that NYCB has received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Board (the “FRB”) to complete its previously announced acquisition of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (“Flagstar”). On October 28, 2022, NYCB and Flagstar announced the receipt of regulatory approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to convert Flagstar Bank, FSB to a national bank to be known as Flagstar Bank, N.A. and to merge New York Community Bank into Flagstar Bank, N.A. With the FRB approval, no further regulatory approvals are required to complete the acquisition. You can read further details here

New York Community Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.56 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $8.17 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) full year performance was -20.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -26.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.17 and $13.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3342949 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) recorded performance in the market was -17.61%, having the revenues showcasing -6.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.51B, as it employees total of 2815 workers.

Specialists analysis on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New York Community Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.47, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +14.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,959,521 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NYCB is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.31%, alongside a downfall of -20.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.85% during last recorded quarter.